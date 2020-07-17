Dina Lohan's wedding is in doubt.

The 57-year-old star recently revealed her internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler, who she is yet to meet in person, proposed by sending her a ring in the post, but he admitted they are having relationship troubles and their nuptials may not go ahead.

Jesse told the New York Post's Page Six: ''She doesn't want me to go, but I need her to live a healthy life. It really comes down to that. I want a healthy, solid woman as a wife.

''I'll set up 'my house' in Westhampton Beach. I wish I was setting up 'home' with Dina, but I don't think it's in the cards.

''The ball is in Dina's court. If she can get us down the court and slam dunk health and positivity, me and Dina can have a nice life together.''

The news of friction in their romance will come as a surprise to fans as Dina - who has daughters Lindsay, 34, and Aliana, 26, as well as sons Michael, 32, and Cody, 24, with former husband Michael Lohan - recently insisted the couple were deeply in love.

She said: ''We will meet way before [the wedding]. We aren't freaks or weirdos or like blind date whatever those shows are. I know him, he knows me. We have no secrets. I love him for him. That's it. That's what it is.

''Because we were friends first. It wasn't anything deeper. We became really great friends. I got to know him and what he thinks in his mind. We were best friends. Sex is going to be even better. That's just a given. You just know when you know.''

This is the second engagement for Dina and Jesse, who were briefly engaged last year but split up just days after he popped the question.