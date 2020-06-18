Dina Lohan is engaged to her internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler again.

The 57-year-old television personality - the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan - took to her private Facebook profile to announce her beau, who she is yet to meet in person, proposed to her by sending her a ring in the post.

Dina showed off the chunky diamond in a video on the social media site and captioned the post: ''It's Official.''

Jesse - who lives in California - and his now-fiancee rekindled their online romance after going their separate ways last June, after around six years of dating on-and-off.

And he has insisted that as soon as travel restrictions are lifted, he and Dina - who resides in Long Island, New York - will be getting married ''the first hour'' they meet.

Jesse has claimed he waited to get the seal of approval of Dina's daughters - Lindsay, 33, Aliana, 26, whom she has with ex-husband Michael Lohan - before popping the question and insisted the siblings have always ''respected'' their relationship.

He told PageSix: ''We never fight, and I'm close to [Dina's daughter] Aliana and the girls accept the relationship.

''I wanted to make sure Dina's girls were on board with our relationship...I always respected that.''

Explaining their decision to go their separate ways for good last summer, Jesse claimed at the time: ''[She] accused me of something ... She wouldn't say 'I'm sorry,' even though she knew she was wrong ... She's stubborn, headstrong, and it's tough to deal with.''

Jessie had previously insisted he is determined to marry Dina.

He said: ''I am going to marry the girl; I know it's crazy because we haven't met. But we have amazing chemistry.

''We get on the phone and talk about everything under the moon. She's talked to my mother, my niece! ... I'm not a catfish and fake guy who steals photos, I didn't like the term 'catfish.'

''Anyone who cons people, who creates false personas and photos rubs me the wrong way and really upsets me.''

Jesse proposed to Dina - who also has sons Michael, 32, and Cody, 24, with first husband Michael - last year, without a ring, but the pair went their separate ways days later.