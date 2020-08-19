Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall have reportedly split up after three years of marriage and they have been living apart since last year.
Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall have split up after three years of marriage.
The 34-year-old 'Glee' actress and the 32-year-old Mumford & Sons musician tied the knot in Morocco in 2016 but sources have claimed that the pair have been living apart since last year.
An insider told Us Weekly: ''They have been living separately since last year. [Dianna] is dating.''
The notoriously private couple have not yet commented on the split claims and they still follow each other on Instagram.
Dianna previously dated Alex Pettyfer from August 2010 to February 2011, Sebastian Stan from May to December 2011, restaurateur Nick Mathers from August 2013 to January 2014 and actor Thomas Cocquerel from March to December 2014.
And Winston has been linked to Katy Perry in the past.
Meanwhile, Dianna and Winston were first linked in July 2015, after they were spotted holding hands in Paris.
They wed in Morocco in 2016, where Dianna wore a Valentino dress straight from the fall/winter 2016/17 runway.
Friends previously called Winston ''the nicest guy'' who treated his wife ''like a princess.''
A source said: ''He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.''
