Diane Von Furstenberg's London flagship store is set to close permanently.

The Bruton Street, Mayfair, store is currently closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but it has been decided that it will not reopen in the future.

According to WWD, Andrew Stokoe, the brand's Chief Financial Officer, said: ''DVF is resetting its business model and that, unfortunately, has resulted in a decision to close our store in Mayfair, London.

''We are continuing to invest in e-commerce and the DVF.com platform and remain committed to support our loyal customers in addition to our global network of franchise partners and wholesale accounts.

''We particularly look forward to welcoming our UK clients to our points of sale in Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Harrods.''

And last week, Diane, 73, sent a letter to UK clients, explaining: ''It's with a lot of sadness that DVF UK had to close due to the very difficult present situation.

''DVF.com continues to be at your service and I will stay in touch to let you know of our future adventures.

''I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and support. See you soon. Love is life. Diane.''