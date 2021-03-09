Diane Von Furstenberg loves being alone.

The 74-year-old fashion designer has a "very good relationship" with herself and has enjoyed the time she's spent at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "I have a very good relationship with myself. I love being alone. The most important relationship in life is the one we have with ourselves. Once you have that, any other relationship is a plus and not a must."

Diane has particularly enjoyed spending time in her garden during the health crisis.

She told Elle magazine: "If you have a garden, you're so lucky. What has made me feel best [during the pandemic] is my garden. It's the fact that I can just go [outside] and walk."

Asked what she's growing in her garden, Diane shared: "Well, right now I'm growing snow. You don't grow anything in the winter, but I have vegetables and apple trees. I also have goats."

The designer also revealed she's been dressing very casually during the pandemic.

She said: "Like so many other people, I'm wearing a lot of sweatpants. Sometimes I try on my pre-pandemic dresses, and it'll make me feel like things will be okay and normal again soon.

"Thank God for Zoom, because it forces me to wear make-up and to look pretty, at least on top."

Diane has also been keeping herself busy by reading Priyanka Chopra's new memoir.

Asked how she's been spending her time, she explained: "I read Priyanka Chopra's memoir, 'Unfinished'. I love her, she's adorable and her book is so honest. Now I'm reading a book about the history of Rome called 'Eternal Rome'."