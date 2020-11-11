Diane Von Furstenberg has teamed up with H&M Home for a new homewear collection.

The 73-year-old fashion designer is "thrilled" to have been able to channel her "passion for interiors" into her new line for the high street retailer and said her aim was to make people "take charge of their home decor".

She said: "I’m thrilled to be collaborating with H&M Home, especially since I have such a passion for interiors.

“The home is both a relaxing and empowering place where you can really ‘own’ a look or feel. With this collaboration, I want people to take charge of their home decor. The only rule I have is that your home should reflect who you are. The main point is to create a space that you’re incredibly comfortable in and is a true expression of your personality."

Every piece in the collection, which includes cushions, blankets, candles, and vases, exudes the Belgian designer's distinct style.

The line is expected to be launched in 2021.

It's not the first time Diane has released an interiors collection, as she previously released a homewear collection under her eponymous DVF brand.

She previously said: “Designing for the home has much in common with fashion. Both clothes and home decoration are ways of projecting yourself. Both need to be practical.

“An interior has to be inviting, reassuring, happy, and pleasant, but most important, it should be comfortable.”