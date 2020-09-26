The cast of 'Father of the Bride' have reunited for charity, in a special ''part 3(ish)'' written and directed by Nancy Meyers.
Diane Keaton, Steve Martin, Kieran Culkin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short and George Newbern came together for a special ''Part 3(ish),'' of the movie series, written and directed by Nancy Meyers.
Ben Platt and Florence Pugh joined the cast, as the now grown-up babies from the second film.
The special Zoom event aired on Netflix's YouTube channel and was introduced by Reese Witherspoon, with money raised going towards the World Central Kitchen.
The reunion was set in the Covid-19 era and Steve's character George wore a face mask and encouraged his family to use Clorox wipes.
Culkin's character Matty revealed he was planning to marry his girlfriend Rachel, played by Alexandra Shipp, during the family Zoom call.
Steve's alter-ego George said: ''I was looking forward to being father of the groom, at a big wedding I didn't have to pay for,'' while Pugh's character added: ''Personally, I think this is a brilliant, beyond brilliant idea.''
Robert De Niro starred as Rachel's father, while Short's memorable character Franck Eggelhoffer officiated the marriage.
De Niro's character told his daughter: ''Honey, I wish I could have walked you down the aisle,'' and she replied: ''I know dad, but this is safer for everyone.''
