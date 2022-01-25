Diana Ross's hit song 'I'm Coming Out' was inspired by a bar full of transvestites in what composer Nile Rodgers has called a "life changing moment."
Diana Ross's hit song 'I'm Coming Out' was inspired by transvestites.
The disco classic - which has gone on to become a gay anthem since its release in 1980 - was inspired by a bar full of transvestites and Diana Ross impersonators, according to Nile Rodgers who co-wrote the song with fellow Chic star Bernard Edwards.
He said: "'I'm Coming Out'. I promise you when I came up with that idea, I walked into a bar, there were a lot of transvestites and Diana Ross impersonators, I guess they were having some contest that night. Diana Ross was the very first big star I ever worked with. And all of a sudden I walk in and I see the life of one aspect of Diana Ross's life - that the gay community really looks up to Diana Ross as a real icon."
Nile went on to explain that he wanted to "translate" the scene into a song and came up with the title in what he described as a a "life changing moment."
Speaking on the inaugural episode of 'Björn from ABBA and Friends’ on Apple Music Hits, he added: "And I was like, "Oh, my God, how do I translate that into a song without saying obviously what I'm feeling?" And it just popped into my head, like ‘I'm coming out’. Yeah, honestly, and I thought that it was a life changing moment."
The Grammy Award-winning songwriter - who also composed hits such as 'We Are Family' by Sister Sledge and produced Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' album - then went on to describe 'I'm Coming Out' as a "fanfare" for a woman who is "revered by the gay community."
He said: "She came to see Chic playing live. And my partner turned around while we were jamming. And he said, 'Damn, that's like a queen coming to see us. She's like our queen.' And I remembered him saying that. So, when I was doing the arrangement, I wrote a fanfare. So we go, 'I'm coming out.' And I go [sings fanfare]. A fanfare for a queen. A person who's revered by the gay community. She's acknowledging that alliance. And it's also going to hopefully make you go to the dance floor."
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...