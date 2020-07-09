Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey are expecting their first child together.

The 31-year-old actor - who starred as Seamus Finnigan in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - has announced via social media that they are preparing for the arrival of their baby in January next year.

Alongside a photograph of their baby's ultrasound scan and a onesie embroidered with an image of an elephant, Devon wrote on Instagram: ''Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021 (sic)''

In response to the comment of a friend, Devon revealed that he and Shannon are both delighted to be expecting their first child together, although they don't yet know the sex of their baby.

The actor subsequently admitted they are ''happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms. (sic)''

Some of Devon's 'Harry Potter' co-stars have already extended their best wishes to the actor, including Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the money-spinning film franchise.

The 28-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: ''Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad! (sic)''

Devon replied by admitting he's ''never been as excited'' as he is now.

Scarlett Hefner - who played Pansy Parkinson in the 'Harry Potter' series - also offered her congratulations to Devon via the photo-sharing platform.

She said: ''Congratulations Dev!! So exciting (sic)''

What's more, Devon has taken to his Instagram Stories to thank people for their ''kind messages'' since he made the news public.

The film star - who also starred in the 1999 drama movie 'Angela's Ashes' - said: ''Thank you all so much for your kind messages. We're both over the moon and so excited about meeting him/her. (sic)''