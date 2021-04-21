Devin Ratray has joined the cast of 'KIMI'.

The 44-year-old actor has boarded the ensemble for Steven Soderbergh's latest movie.

Zoe Kravitz will play the lead role in the film with Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil and Jacob Vargas also featuring.

The movie will be penned by David Koepp – whose screen credits include 'Jurassic Park' and 'Mission: Impossible' – along with Michael Polaire. The flick will be exclusively released on the streaming service HBO Max.

Zoe will portray an agoraphobic tech worker who finds recorded evidence of a violent crime during a routine data stream review and tries reporting it to the bosses at her company.

She is met with resistance and bureaucracy and realises that in order to get involved, she will have to do the one thing that she fears the most – leave her apartment.

Devin is known for playing Buzz McCallister, the nasty elder brother of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin, in the 'Home Alone' films and previously explained how he relished playing the character.

He said: "Up until then I had played either nerds or bullies. Both ends of the spectrum. But playing the bad guy is always more fun and playing a nasty, surly, rude teenage b****** like Buzz was great."

Devin also recalled the experience of auditioning for director Chris Columbus and the "total joy" he felt when he landed the part.

He said: "Chris encourage me to explore the material. If I felt like throwing in a line or improvising, he wanted me to do that so he could get a better sense of who I was. He made me feel at ease and very comfortable and I walked out feeling quite relaxed.

"It was a pretty good experience in terms of an auditioning process and just a total joy when I got the part."