Netflix have acquired most of the worldwide rights to Dev Patel's directorial debut 'Monkey Man'.

The streaming giant have beat other bidders to the movie, which sees the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star portray an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to take on the world full of corporate greed and spiritual values, all while seeking revenge from those who took everything away from him in the past.

The movie has been described as "'John Wick' in Mumbai" and is due to be released by Netflix in 2022.

Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikander Kher are also starring in the movie which has recently finished filming.

Dev wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee for the film that has been partly inspired by the Hindu myth about the God Hanuman who is half man, half monkey.

Filming had been sent to take place in India last year but had to be relocated to Indonesia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patel said in a statement: "I'm so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure. I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story.

"Shooting a film during a pandemic has been quite challenging to say the least, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from my childhood and infuse them with my love of action cinema has been an absolute joy.

"Big love to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very beginning and Aaron Gilbert and the team at Bron for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice."