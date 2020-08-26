Dev Patel isn't interested in playing James Bond.

The 30-year-old actor has been suggested as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, but feels Idris Elba should be given the role.

In an interview with IndieWire, Dev said: ''My vote is for Idris on that one. I mean, you don't want me blasting through a door with a Walther PPK to try to save you.''

'The Personal History of David Copperfield' star revealed that he would rather collaborate with Armando Iannucci on a spoof version of 007.

He said: ''I'll do the comedy version with Armando. I just think the best person for the role is what it comes down to.''

Dev - who is of Indian descent - also stressed that he wouldn't be given the chance to play Bond for the sake of diversity.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star explained: ''I also don't want to be gifted a role, just because of the tokenistic nature of me being a garnish - 'Let's sprinkle some diversity into this!'

''That doesn't make me feel good either. If it works for the story, and I feel like I can bring some truth out of this role or embody it well, then that's what it should come down to.''

Dev praised Armando's decision to cast him as the titular character in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield', a part that had only previously been played by white actors.

He commented: ''I think it's a really positive time. There's so much more opportunity out there, and I'm very grateful for that.

''I think Armando is really keeping the doors open on this, and hopefully there's some other brave filmmakers that will follow in his footsteps.''