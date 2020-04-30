Deryck Whibley has become a father for the first time.

The Sum 41 rocker and his wife Ariana welcomed son Lydon Igby into the world last month and have been enjoying having quality family time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On 1 March, Deryck shared a photo of the newborn - wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt and covered with a black and white striped blanket and wrote on Instagram: ''Hi my name is Lydon Igby and I am the new Whibley.''

On the same day, Ariana shared a black and white picture of herself cradling the baby and wrote: ''l y d o n i g b y : o u r s o n (sic)''

When Deryck turned 40 on March 22, his wife - who he married in 2015 - paid a touching tribute to the ''perfect partner and incredible father'' and hailed the 'In Too Deep' hitmaker as her ''hero''.

She wrote alongside a picture of Lydon's hand on his father's: ''h a p p y b i r t h d a y d e r y c k . You are the most amazing man I know and Lydon and I are so beyond lucky to have you watching over us. You have always been the perfect partner and now you are an incredible father. This birthday has definitely been strange with all that's happening, but you didn't let it spoil your day. You are my hero and my everything Deryck and I love being stuck in the house with you and our son (sic)''

Although they are mainly staying at home because of the pandemic, the family have also been taking the time to enjoy ''nice walks'' together.

Sharing a photo of himself pushing Lydon's stroller, Deryck recently wrote: ''Taking a break from quarantine. Practicing social distancing (which is very important!) doesn't mean you can't get out and take a nice walk. Just be safe and smart.(sic)''