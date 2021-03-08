Dermot Mulroney is to lead the cast of the spy thriller 'Agent Game', which will also star Katherine McNamara and Mel Gibson.
The 57-year-old actor heads an all-star ensemble for the spy thriller that includes Katherine McNamara, Mel Gibson, Rhys Coiro and Annie Ilonzeh.
Grant S. Johnson has directed the movie, which is set in the world of CIA renditions and has been written by Mike Langer and Tyler W. Konney.
The story follows Harris (Mulroney), a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee's murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh).
Gibson has a minor role as an intelligence official in charge of the covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy.
Konney is producing the flick for the Taylor & Dodge production banner, which is also handling worldwide sales.
Dermot is also set to star alongside Leslie Bibb in the indie horror movie 'The Inhabitant'.
The movie tells the story of how infamous axe murderer Lizzie Borden's bloodline runs through the heart of suburban America where a series of supernatural events reveal a dark truth behind a tormented teenager.
Dominic and Leslie will play parents challenged with the truth of their family history.
The film is being directed by Jerren Lauder from a script penned by Kevin Bachar. Leone Marucci and Petr Jakl are producing the film for Steelyard Pictures with Martin J. Barab and Ara Keshishian serving as executive producers.
