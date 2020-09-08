'Dancing with the Stars' veteran Derek Hough is set to replace Len Goodman on the show.
Derek Hough is replacing Len Goodman on 'Dancing with the Stars'.
The 35-year-old TV star is set to replace Len - who is poised to remain in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic - as a judge during the upcoming season of the show.
Speaking about his return to the series, Derek shared: ''This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me.
''Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom.''
Len, 76, will still be a part of the show, but he'll be sharing his dancing expertise remotely.
The new season of the long-running programme will also see Tyra Banks replace Tom Bergeron as the host.
And the 46-year-old beauty recently teased what fans should expect from the upcoming series.
Looking forward to her new role, she said: ''I think it's important to continue to make sure that younger people are watching the show with their older family members, that co-viewing, of bringing everybody together.''
Tyra is also keen to bring some of her own ideas to fruition during the new series.
However, the model has insisted she won't be taking a ''sledgehammer'' to the 'Dancing with the Stars' format.
Speaking about her own ambitions for the show, Tyra explained: ''I have some ideas on having a little popular dance mixed [in], we have some ideas, we'll be testing that and seeing how people are feeling that.
''And there's some other things I'm not supposed to share, but, trying to turn it up a notch!
''But not too much, because the show is a hit. I'm not coming here with a sledgehammer ... that'd be dumb. So just adding some sprinkle pixie dust to it.''
