Deobia Oparei has become the latest star to join the all-star ensemble of the big-budget Netflix film 'The Gray Man'.
Deobia Oparei has been cast in 'The Gray Man'.
The 49-year-old actor – whose previous credits include 'Game of Thrones' and 'Sex Education' has become the latest star to join the big-budget Netflix feature that stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page.
The movie centres on former CIA operative turned assassin Court Gentry (Gosling) – who is known as The Gray Man – as he has hunted across the globe by his former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans).
Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which also features Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.
Joe Russo has penned the screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The story is based on the first installment of Mark Greaney's series of novels, which was published in 2009.
Meanwhile, the Russo brothers previously confirmed that the movie would mark the launch of a franchise.
Joe said: "What we're doing on 'Gray Man' that's different [is] … we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie. This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie.
"So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
In a chaotic dystopian future, America has turned into one huge slum devastated by the...