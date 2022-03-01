'The Tragedy of Macbeth' star Denzel Washington has revealed that he was unfamiliar with Shakespeare's tragedy before appearing in the movie.
Denzel Washington was unfamiliar with Macbeth before his latest film role.
The 67-year-old actor has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular character in Joel Coen's movie 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' and believes that his lack of knowledge about Shakespeare's play was a "blessing in disguise".
Denzel told the BBC: "(I'd) never read Macbeth and never seen Macbeth, which was I think a blessing in disguise.
"I picked up one of the films, looked at about two minutes of it and turned it off. Didn't want to be affected by what I saw."
The 'Training Day' star plays the lead opposite Frances McDormand in the movie and thinks it was a "brilliant idea" from Coen to cast older actors in the main roles.
Denzel said: "This is it, this is our last chance.
"In the 1600s (when the play was first published), life expectancy might have been 40 or 50. So 60 is like the old 40."
Washington also explained that the cast and crew had to "dig deep" to master the Shakespearean English for the sake of the project.
He said: "There's no ad-libbing with Shakespeare. You can't just (shout), 'King Kong ain't got (nothing) on me!' I just threw that in (during 'Training Day').
"You have to meet William Shakespeare, you have to come up to his level, all of us did – Joel, Fran, me, everyone.
"He's the standard, so I think when you approach it like that with proper humility and determination and hard work, then it is fulfilling."
Denzel began his acting career in theatre and urges budding actors to follow in his footsteps.
The two-time Oscar winner said: "You learn how to act on stage, not in movies. That's what I tell young actors now, get on the stage. Movies are a director's medium, theatre is an actor's medium. Once the curtain goes up, it belongs to actors."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Marcus Stigman and Bobby Trench have, for the last year, been working together as part...
With another deeply committed performance, Washington brings badly needed complexity to what is otherwise a...
When airplane pilot Whit makes an extraordinary landing following an engine failure which saves the...
With a cool Cape Town setting and constant sweaty, kinetic violence, this entire film plays...
Matt Weston is a young CIA agent who, for the past year, has been bored...