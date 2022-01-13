'The Tragedy of Macbeth' star Denzel Washington says 'The Equalizer 3' will be his next big screen role with a script already written.
Denzel Washington says 'The Equalizer 3' will be his next project.
The 67-year-old actor - whose new move 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is launching on Apple TV+ on Friday (14.01.22) - revealed there are plans in place for a third film in the action franchise, with a script already done.
He told Collider: "They have written the third 'Equalizer', so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again.
"I get to beat people up again. 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?"
The first movie in the franchise - loosely based on the 1970s TV series of the same name - dropped in 2014, with the sequel coming four years later.
There has been no official announcement or updates regarding a third film, but Washington has seemingly confirmed the news.
It's also thought Antoine Fuqua will be returning for the sequel, with talks said to be ongoing.
Back in 2018, the director already had ideas for the next step in the franchise and suggested Washington's character Robert McCall could head overseas.
He said at the time: "In my mind, there’s a European adventure, absolutely. In my mind, that’s what I’d like, to see him in Europe, in the future. God willing."
Meanwhile, just last month Washington insisted he doesn't have "much left to do" as an actor, and it would take an "extreme challenge" for him to be interested in a new acting project, which bodes well for 'The Equalizer 3'.
He said: "I'm about the challenges. At this point, like the character, I'm in the yellow leaf of my career. To be quite honest, looking to do other things. So as far as acting, it's gonna have to be an extreme challenge for me to be interested.
"I've been talking to one or two of the top directors in the business, and we're talking about maybe doing something. There's not that much left for me to do as actor. Maybe Lear."
