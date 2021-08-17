Dennis Quaid has joined the cast of 'The Hill'.

The 67-year-old actor has signed up for the family drama that has been written by Angelo Pizzo and the late Scott Marshall Smith.

The movie tells the true story of Rickey Hill, who overcame his physical disability to play professional baseball. The plot focuses on the relationship with his father and is a story about more than just sport.

Dennis will play Rickey's father Pastor Hill, a protective man who doesn't want his son to pursue his dream as he fears he will be ridiculed for his disability. His tough exterior is broken, however, when Rickey grows up and proves his talent for baseball.

Jeff Celentano is directing the film that is set to begin shooting in the US state of Georgia in November. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

He is also producing with Warren Ostergard while Matthew Dwyer, Michael Hollingsworth, Michael Blubaugh and Rickey Hill himself are executive producers.

Dennis said: "Since the 1970s in particular, the sports film has gained increasing recognition as one of the most important and popular genres in contemporary cinema.

"I couldn't be more excited about this project. This film will no doubt further validate the power of American social mobility and show that in America you can choose to be what you want."

Jeff added: "I'm setting out to make an iconic film in the classic sense, a beautiful sweeping and powerful inspirational story. One that will stand the test of time like 'Blindside', 'Rudy', 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Natural'.

"Dennis was the first and only person I thought of for the lead role upon reading the script. There's no doubt in my mind that he has the ability to play a loving, caring father while at the same time a staunch, powerful man – all the qualities needed to bring Pastor Hill's character to life."