Dennis Quaid is planning a road trip across America for his honeymoon.

The 66-year-old actor - who has son Jack, 28, with second wife Meg Ryan and 12-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe with third wife Kimberly Buffington - eloped with Laura Savoie earlier this month and the couple have big plans for their post-wedding holiday.

He told 'Extra' presenter Billy Bush: ''The kids are going to camp and that's when we're going to take a honeymoon so it'll be a romantic car drive across America... we're going to stay everywhere you can stay.''

Billy said he wanted the couple to FaceTime him from every state, prompting the actor to joke: ''That would be great... like beside the biggest ball of string or something like that... all those roadside attractions.''

Though the couple exchanged their vows in Santa Barbara, their union was only made legal in a civil ceremony undertaken via video conferencing app Zoom.

Dennis said: ''Yes, we went up to Santa Barbara and we went up there without a license because the riots were that weekend and Monday was when we were supposed to get our license...

''It was another week and a half, on the 18th, when we did our Zoom civil ceremony.''

Their pastor was the only witness for their ''traditional'' ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch.

Dennis said: ''Our pastor did the vows for us. We wanted traditional. We just said, 'Make it traditional,' and he was great, the pastor of our church.''

Dennis previously insisted he isn't bothered about the age gap between himself and 27-year-old Laura.

He said: ''I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy.''