The 66-year-old actor and Laura, 27 - who got engaged in October - eloped to Santa Barbara, California, and tied the knot at a seaside resort on June 2.
Dennis - who originally planned to marry Laura in Hawaii, but changed their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic - told PEOPLE magazine: ''Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.''
The loved-up couple first met at a business event before they began dating in May last year, and Dennis was immediately attracted to the blonde beauty.
The actor - who has previously been married to P. J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Quaid - admitted: ''It was love at first sight.''
Laura has a master's degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame, and the Hollywood star has also confessed to being wowed by her intelligence, as well as her beauty.
He said: ''I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world.''
Similarly, Laura has heaped praise on Dennis, saying she's never met someone who is ''so in love with life''.
She explained: ''It's like nothing can bring him down.
''Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.''
Meanwhile, Dennis previously insisted he isn't bothered about the age gap between himself and Laura.
He said: ''I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy.''
