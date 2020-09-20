Denise Richards says it was a ''really tough decision'' to leave 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The reality star - who Brandi Glanville has claimed pursued her - admits it has been a ''very challenging'' season and she did go ''back and forth'' with the decision, before ultimately deciding to leave the show.

She said: ''It was actually a really tough decision. I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though.''

And Denise thanked garcelle beauvais for all her support.

Speaking on 'The Real', she added: ''Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry. I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl's girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.''

Meanwhile, Brandi previously claimed Denise ''threw her against the wall'' and kissed her when they first met.

She recalled: ''We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs. Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off. And then Denise said to me, 'Oh my God, does it seem like I've been looking at your boobs all night?' I'm like, 'Yeah, pretty much.' We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down. She just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me ...

''We were drunk and it's not the first time I've made out with a friend or a girl. I was flattered, it was a compliment. She's a beautiful girl. She's Denise Richards.''