According to Denise Richards, her romance with Charlie Sheen turned ''toxic'' very quickly when she became pregnant.
Denise Richards relationship with Charlie Sheen turned ''toxic'' very quickly when she became pregnant.
The 49-year-old actress - who was married to the Hollywood star from 2002 until 2006 - has rubbished the suggestion that their romance was ''wild and crazy'', but she admits it took a dark turn after she became pregnant with their daughter Lola, who is now 14.
During the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Denise - who also has Sam, 16, with Charlie and adopted daughter Eloise, nine - shared: ''A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married, so we were not this swinging couple that people might assume. We weren't.''
However, Denise remembers their relationship souring very quickly, and she can still recall trying to shield her kids from their break-up drama.
She said: ''When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly.
''It was a very dark time, very toxic, and I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her.
''I did whatever I could to hide Charlie's behaviour. How do you tell kids what's really going on? I would say, 'Dad had to go to work, but he loves you so much. He wants to be there for you girls.'''
By contrast, Denise recently claimed she now has ''great'' communication with her ex-husband.
The actress explained that she and Charlie have tried to establish a good relationship in recent times for the sake of their children.
Denise - who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 - shared: ''Communication's great with him. Aaron and I actually saw him the other day.''
Denise also revealed that Charlie, 54, doesn't watch her on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - even though their custody battle has previously been discussed on the TV show.
She said: ''I don't even think he knows [what's airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it's public.
''He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...
When you stop and think about it, the similarities between Italian mobsters and urban gangsters...
The most often-asked question I have gotten in my career as a film critic isn't...
An "Austin Powers"-style blaxploitation spoof, "Undercover Brother" doesn't miss a single joke. Its title sequence...
The honeymoon is over for Pierce Brosnan's incarnation of James Bond.Just as Brosnan has begun...
Leaning hard into ham-fisted mockery of beauty pageants and Midwesterners, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is an...
Any chance that "Empire" might be all that different from other drug- dealer- trying- to-...