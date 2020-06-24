Denise Richards' daughter has said ''dad'' for the first time.

The 49-year-old actress and her husband Aaron Phypers received the ''greatest gift'' when nine-year-old Eloise - who has a chromosomal disorder which has affected her development - was able to call for her father a month ago.

On Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20) Denise - who also has Sam, 16, and Lola, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen - wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Father's Day to my beautiful husband I can't imagine a better father for our Eloise & step father for sami & lola. I love you so much.

''And the greatest gift Eloise being able to say 'dad' for the first time a month ago [prayer and heart emojis](sic)''

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011 and noticed when she was a baby that she wasn't reaching her typical milestones.

She previously said: ''She wasn't able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn't start walking until she was two, and that was with physical therapy.''

Eloise was diagnosed with a chromosome eight deletion more than three years ago and the 'Real Housewives' star admitted raising the youngster has been ''challenging'', especially because her problems are so unique.

She said: ''She can only say a handful of words.

''There are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally three years old. It's been challenging.

''I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case.''

And Denise admitted she was unsure how much her daughter's speech would progress.

She said: ''I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it.''