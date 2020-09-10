Denise Richards has quit 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after just two seasons.
The 'World is Not Enough' actress only joined the cast of the Bravo show two seasons ago but her representative has confirmed she won't be back for a third stint.
The news is unlikely to come as a surprise to fans as recent episodes have seen Denise clash with the majority of the rest of the cast in the wake of fellow 'Housewives' star Brandi Glanville claiming they had slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.
Friends previously admitted the 'Wild Things' star didn't ''feel comfortable'' about returning to the show.
A source told E! News: ''Denise has made it clear she doesn't want to return and doesn't feel comfortable returning. She has expressed it was emotionally stressful and took a toll on her mental health.''
According to the outlet, her castmates have yet to sign new contracts for the next season.
Brandi previously made her allegation to her fellow housewives
Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner.
She said: ''I f***ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He'll kill me.'''
The claim prompted a shocked reaction from the cast members.
But when they later confronted Denise about Brandi's accusation, she denied cheating on her husband.
The actress - who has been married to Aaron since 2018 - responded: ''What the f**k? That is not true!''
Denise later threatened to quit the reality show if the production team didn't edit the speculation out of the show.
She said: ''Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show ... they need to cut that.''
