Denise Richards wants to ''enjoy her family time more'' after quitting 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 49-year-old actress was confirmed by her representative this week to be leaving the Bravo show after just two seasons, and it has now been claimed her decision was partly influenced by her desire to spend more time with her husband Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters - Sam, 16, Lola Rose, 15, and Eloise, nine.

A source told People magazine: ''Denise is excited to be home from Spain with her husband and children. Filming in Spain has been wonderful as the only pot being stirred is their incredible Spanish food.

'''The Bold and the Beautiful' is her second concurrent acting gig so she was looking to replace 'RHOBH' with time loving her amazing husband, children and who knows, maybe even friends now. She took her three productions down to two so now she can enjoy her family more as well.''

Fans of 'RHOBH' won't be surprised to see Denise - who has Sam and Lola Rose with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and adopted Eloise with Aaron in 2011 - leave the show, as recent episodes have seen her clash with the majority of the cast in the wake of co-star Brandi Glanville claiming they had slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.

And friends previously admitted the 'Wild Things' star didn't ''feel comfortable'' about returning to the show.

A source said: ''Denise has made it clear she doesn't want to return and doesn't feel comfortable returning. She has expressed it was emotionally stressful and took a toll on her mental health.''

Brandi previously made her allegation to her fellow housewives

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner.

She said: ''I f***** her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He'll kill me.'''

The claim prompted a shocked reaction from the cast members.

But when they later confronted Denise about Brandi's accusation, she denied cheating on her husband.

The actress - who has been married to Aaron since 2018 - responded: ''What the f**k? That is not true!''

Denise later threatened to quit the reality show if the production team didn't edit the speculation out of the show.

She said: ''Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show ... they need to cut that.''