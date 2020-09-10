Denise Richards wants to ''enjoy her family time more'' after quitting 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', as sources say she can't wait to spend more time with her brood.
Denise Richards wants to ''enjoy her family time more'' after quitting 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.
The 49-year-old actress was confirmed by her representative this week to be leaving the Bravo show after just two seasons, and it has now been claimed her decision was partly influenced by her desire to spend more time with her husband Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters - Sam, 16, Lola Rose, 15, and Eloise, nine.
A source told People magazine: ''Denise is excited to be home from Spain with her husband and children. Filming in Spain has been wonderful as the only pot being stirred is their incredible Spanish food.
'''The Bold and the Beautiful' is her second concurrent acting gig so she was looking to replace 'RHOBH' with time loving her amazing husband, children and who knows, maybe even friends now. She took her three productions down to two so now she can enjoy her family more as well.''
Fans of 'RHOBH' won't be surprised to see Denise - who has Sam and Lola Rose with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and adopted Eloise with Aaron in 2011 - leave the show, as recent episodes have seen her clash with the majority of the cast in the wake of co-star Brandi Glanville claiming they had slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.
And friends previously admitted the 'Wild Things' star didn't ''feel comfortable'' about returning to the show.
A source said: ''Denise has made it clear she doesn't want to return and doesn't feel comfortable returning. She has expressed it was emotionally stressful and took a toll on her mental health.''
Brandi previously made her allegation to her fellow housewives
Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner.
She said: ''I f***** her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He'll kill me.'''
The claim prompted a shocked reaction from the cast members.
But when they later confronted Denise about Brandi's accusation, she denied cheating on her husband.
The actress - who has been married to Aaron since 2018 - responded: ''What the f**k? That is not true!''
Denise later threatened to quit the reality show if the production team didn't edit the speculation out of the show.
She said: ''Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show ... they need to cut that.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...
When you stop and think about it, the similarities between Italian mobsters and urban gangsters...
The most often-asked question I have gotten in my career as a film critic isn't...
An "Austin Powers"-style blaxploitation spoof, "Undercover Brother" doesn't miss a single joke. Its title sequence...
The honeymoon is over for Pierce Brosnan's incarnation of James Bond.Just as Brosnan has begun...
Leaning hard into ham-fisted mockery of beauty pageants and Midwesterners, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is an...
Any chance that "Empire" might be all that different from other drug- dealer- trying- to-...