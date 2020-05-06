Denise Richards has launched a CBD skincare range.

The 49-year-old actress swears by her new beauty regime which consists of her CB Me Beauty brand that uses a variety of cannabis-derived active ingredients, like hemp oil and CBD.

She told Refinery29: ''I don't do Botox or injectables. I've tried Botox before, but really didn't like it - I felt like someone was smashing down on my forehead.

''For me, I focus on a great skincare regime. It's something I've always been passionate about, so I was very excited about the opportunity to make my own line.''

The line features a number of topical skincare products - a probiotic cleanser, cream-oil moisturiser, retinol serum, mineral sunscreen, neck and décolleté treatment, and eye cream, which have all been tested by Denise and her family to ensure the products work for a range of skin types.

She explained: ''I didn't want to just smack my name on a product and say that I used it - I wanted to make something that I actually use.

''My sister has oily skin, so I had her try the products, and my two teenage daughters tested it, because it was important to me that they work across a range of skin types.''

What's more, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is planning to send each of her new castmates a goodie bag full of the beauty line despite being confronted by the 'RHOBH' stars during the season 10 premiere.

She added: ''I haven't talk to my co-stars about my skin-care line yet, but I'm putting together goodie bags and I'm sending one to each of them. All the women have beautiful skin and they've tried the best of the best in terms of products. I value their opinion - and I hope they like it.''