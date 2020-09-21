Denise Richards has a ''wonderful'' relationship with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The 49-year-old actress was married to the Hollywood star from 2002 until 2006, and whilst their relationship was tumultuous for a while, she has now said they have buried the hatchet for the sake of their two children - Sam, 16, and Lola, 14 - and now have a ''really positive healthy relationship''.

When asked about her relationship with Charlie during an episode of 'The Real' on Monday (21.09.20), she said: ''It's actually good. It's so much better to just take the high road and try to get along with each other and whatever discord we have had, whatever. That's something that I never wanted to do. I always want to maintain a really positive healthy relationship. And we are in a great place right now. We have been for a while. It's been wonderful. Much better than it has been in the past so I'm grateful for that.''

Denise added that Charlie, 55, even gets along ''really well'' with her new husband Aaron Phypers.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has adopted daughter Eloise, nine, with Aaron - opened up about her marriage to Charlie earlier this year, when she rubbished the suggestion that their romance was ''wild and crazy''.

She said: ''A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married, so we were not this swinging couple that people might assume. We weren't.''

However, the actress admitted their marriage turned sour very quickly when she was pregnant with Lola, and she can still recall trying to shield her kids from their break-up drama.

She explained: ''When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly.

''It was a very dark time, very toxic, and I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her.

''I did whatever I could to hide Charlie's behaviour. How do you tell kids what's really going on? I would say, 'Dad had to go to work, but he loves you so much. He wants to be there for you girls.' ''