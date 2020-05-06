According to Denise Richards, she has ''great'' communication with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.
Denise Richards has ''great'' communication with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.
The 49-year-old actress - who was married to the Hollywood star from 2002 until 2006 - has revealed she and Charlie have tried to establish a good relationship in recent times for the sake of their two daughters.
Denise - who has Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, with the actor - said: ''Communication's great with him. [My husband] Aaron [Phypers] and I actually saw him the other day.''
Denise also revealed that Charlie, 54, doesn't watch her on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - even though their custody battle has previously been discussed on the TV show.
She told Us Weekly: ''I don't even think he knows [what's airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it's public.
''He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.''
The high-profile duo have had their fair share of acrimony since their split.
But according to Denise, they now have a good relationship with each other.
The actress - who also has an adopted daughter called Eloise - shared: ''We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn't even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It's all good.''
By contrast, Denise previously alleged that Charlie - who revealed he was HIV positive back in 2017 - hadn't paid ''child support in over a year''.
The TV star admitted she'd considered taking him to court over the allegation, but ultimately, she decided against going down a ''toxic road'' with her ex-husband.
Denise explained: ''He's very lucky because I never took him to court. It is such a toxic road. It brings up so much, like, anxiety.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...
When you stop and think about it, the similarities between Italian mobsters and urban gangsters...
The most often-asked question I have gotten in my career as a film critic isn't...
An "Austin Powers"-style blaxploitation spoof, "Undercover Brother" doesn't miss a single joke. Its title sequence...
The honeymoon is over for Pierce Brosnan's incarnation of James Bond.Just as Brosnan has begun...
Leaning hard into ham-fisted mockery of beauty pageants and Midwesterners, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is an...
Any chance that "Empire" might be all that different from other drug- dealer- trying- to-...