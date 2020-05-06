Denise Richards has ''great'' communication with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The 49-year-old actress - who was married to the Hollywood star from 2002 until 2006 - has revealed she and Charlie have tried to establish a good relationship in recent times for the sake of their two daughters.

Denise - who has Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, with the actor - said: ''Communication's great with him. [My husband] Aaron [Phypers] and I actually saw him the other day.''

Denise also revealed that Charlie, 54, doesn't watch her on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - even though their custody battle has previously been discussed on the TV show.

She told Us Weekly: ''I don't even think he knows [what's airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it's public.

''He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.''

The high-profile duo have had their fair share of acrimony since their split.

But according to Denise, they now have a good relationship with each other.

The actress - who also has an adopted daughter called Eloise - shared: ''We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn't even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It's all good.''

By contrast, Denise previously alleged that Charlie - who revealed he was HIV positive back in 2017 - hadn't paid ''child support in over a year''.

The TV star admitted she'd considered taking him to court over the allegation, but ultimately, she decided against going down a ''toxic road'' with her ex-husband.

Denise explained: ''He's very lucky because I never took him to court. It is such a toxic road. It brings up so much, like, anxiety.''