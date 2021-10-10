Denis Villeneuve wants to direct a 'James Bond' film.

The 54-year-old filmmaker admits it would be a dream come true to helm a movie in the long-running spy franchise as he has had a "massive affection" for the character since he was a child.

Asked about directing a 007 film by Josh Horowitz on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Denis said: "Frankly - and I cannot believe I would say that - but the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love to one day make a James Bond movie.

"It's a character that I've been with - like everybody - since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond."

Cary Joji Fukunaga has helmed the last movie to star Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, 'No Time To Die', and Denis thinks it will be "challenging" to reboot the series with a new lead star.

The 'Dune' director said: "It would be a big challenge for people to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans."

Denis also admitted that he wants to complete work on his two-part 'Dune' story before turning his attention to a potential 007 flick.

He said: "Just thinking about it, I'm tired. One thing at a time.

"It's really a massive privilege. I don't want to say I'm very arrogant or pretentious right now. It's true that it would be a dream to do 007. I don't know if such a thing would happen, but it would be a privilege. At the end of the day, that would be pure cinematic joy."