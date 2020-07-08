Demi Moore is set to star in a raunchy scripted podcast series called 'Dirty Diana', which she will also executive produce.
The 57-year-old actress will executive produce as well as star in the upcoming scripted drama series, which will consist of six 30-minute episodes and will premiere on Monday (13.07.20) on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.
According to Variety, the series ''tells the story of a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back each other through perseverance, connection and sex''.
Director Shana Feste said: ''I wanted to create a show about a marriage that felt genuine and compelling and so erotic it made you want to have sex with your partner after listening to it.
'''Dirty Diana' gave me the opportunity to work with some incredible actors, including the amazing and sexy Demi Moore, who brought my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable.''
The series was produced during quarantine and recorded over Zoom video-conferencing meetings, and also stars Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, and Max Greenfield.
Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopoulus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren also make cameo appearances.
Whilst Demi has been hard at work recording the series at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, she recently said she has turned to ''thoughtful meditation'' to take out her frustrations at those who aren't staying home.
She said: ''First of all, knowing that that's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying - it's okay to feel scared. That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way ... I think doing little things like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration. Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else.''
