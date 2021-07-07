Demi Moore and her daughters appear in Andie Swim's summer campaign.

The 58-year-old actress - who has Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tullulah, 27, with ex-husband Bruce Willis - suggested her offspring join her in the swimwear brand's 'Together' project to mark the "pivotal summer" following the coronavirus pandemic.

President and chief executive officer of Andie Swim, Melanie Travis explained: "I reached out to her and asked how she would feel about partnering for a campaign in this historic, pivotal summer, what I hoped would be coming out of a global pandemic, and she was excited to think about it with me, and here we are.

“Somewhere along the way she [Moore] said, ‘What about if we included my daughters in here?'”

The trio donned Andie's hero suits, including The Amalfi, The Malibu and The Tulum, for the photoshoot which was captured by Cass Bird at her home in East Hampton, New York.

Travis continued: "They were very game, they stayed for a while out east. We had a great time. We weren’t originally going to shoot at Cass’ house, but the spirit of this brand is about community and our people and having fun, and Cass said, ‘Let’s shoot in my backyard.'”

Demi first joined Andie Swim in 2017 as an investor and has since become an advisor to the brand with her insights on products and marketing.

Now, she is thrilled to be able to "seize opportunities" with her daughters.

The 'Ghost' star told WWD: “Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I’ve been a supporter of Andie from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness. Especially sharing it with my daughters. It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”