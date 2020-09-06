According to Demi Moore, 'Songbird' is an exploration of ''what happens in our worst nightmares''.
The 57-year-old actress stars in the romantic thriller 'Songbird' alongside the likes of KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, and Demi has teased details about the new film.
She said: ''You know, it is looking at a world that has separated between those who have and have not, and the desperation and fear that can take over.''
'Songbird' tells the story of a population under lockdown as a virus creates a division between rich and poor.
Demi told The Independent: ''My character is a woman, a mother and wife, who has resorted to some black market dealing to survive.
''It's a world in which if you're immune, which my character is, you have almost a free pass to move about whereas everyone else cannot.''
Meanwhile, Demi believes the film industry has ''definitely'' become a healthier environment during her time in the business.
The Hollywood star feels like the ''blinders'' have been taken off the industry as it encourages more equality across the board.
Demi - who was married to Ashton Kutcher between 2005 and 2013 - recently said: ''We are moving in the right direction. We have more work to do but at least we are now operating with a level of awareness and consciousness that was not there. It is almost like the blinders have been taken off.
''We are operating from a new baseline and I think we are better because of it.''
