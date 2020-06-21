Demi Moore thinks her children are ''so lucky'' to have her ex-husband Bruce Willis as a father.

The 57-year-old actress took to social media on Sunday (21.06.20) to heap praise on her former husband in honour of Father's Day, where she claimed his children - including their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, and his two daughters Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, five, whom he has with current wife Emma Heming Willis - couldn't have a better father.

Alongside a picture of their blended family, Demi wrote: ''Happy Father's Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you (sic)''

And Emma, 42, posted a similar tribute to the 65-year-old actor on her own Instagram account, where she wrote: ''We love and adore him this much. Happy Father's Day to one of the best (sic)''

The sweet posts come as Demi has been quarantining with Bruce and their family in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, Emma and her two young daughters had been staying in Los Angeles, leaving Bruce with the 'Ghost' actress and their three kids, but in late May the model was able to travel to Idaho with her children to meet up with the rest of the family.

Scout had revealed in April that Emma and Bruce weren't quarantining together because one of their kids had stepped on a hypodermic needle discarded in a park so had needed medical tests.

She explained: ''My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found.

''So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot... My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor.

''So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.''