Demi Moore has joined the cast of 'Songbird'.

The 57-year-old actress, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are the first names to be announced for the upcoming pandemic thriller.

The movie - which will be directed by Adam Mason from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes - is set two years in the future, where coronavirus is still present but growing more serious as the virus continues to mutate.

The film centers around a delivery man who has a rare immunity, but is unable to be with his girlfriend as she, like many, is locked within her home.

The essential worker must overcome martial law, vigilantes, and a powerful well-connected family - which will be led by Demi's matriarch character - to be with the one he loves.

The movie was announced last month and will be one of the first films to begin production since the coronavirus pandemic brought Hollywood to a halt, using strict social distancing practices and innovative filming techniques, with filmmakers providing remote training for the actors.

According to Deadline, there will never be people in the same room together and scenes will be filmed after crew have come in to prep the shots. No scenes will feature cast members engaging face to face.

Meanwhile, Demi recently revealed she has turned to ''thoughtful meditation'' to take out her frustrations at those who aren't staying home whilst the world battles coronavirus.

She said: ''First of all, knowing that that's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying - it's okay to feel scared. That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way ... I think doing little things like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration. Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else.