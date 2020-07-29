Demi Moore is ''learning to love'' herself following her string of troubled marriages, as she says she spent too long ''changing'' herself ''over and over'' to fit what other people wanted her to be.
The 'Ghost' star has been married three times to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher, and has said that after ''changing'' herself ''over and over'' to fit what other people want her to be, she is finally learning to love and ''accept'' who she is.
She said: ''I think it's a process of, not to sound cliche, but it's really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.''
Demi - who has daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, with her second husband and actor Bruce Willis - thinks it's ''really commendable'' to be ''working through a relationship'' in current times, but thinks true love can only last when both parties have an ''acceptance'' of themselves first.
She added: ''Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times. To go through the journey of really honouring the love that brought you together in the first place, and to really give it all you've got, but you can't do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.''
Part of Demi's turbulent lifestyle during her marriages was caused by her past battles with substance abuse, and she has credited the late director Joel Schumacher with helping her to get sober.
Reflecting on the lessons he taught her, she told SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show': ''I will forever be so grateful to him. As they say, somebody seeing more of you than you see yourself. And in a way, he was doing it for himself. He wasn't yet sober. In a way, he was doing for me what he couldn't do himself.''
