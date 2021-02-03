Demi Moore says her surprise debut couture Fendi runway show appearance was "very magical".

The Hollywood actress wowed on the catwalk for designer Kim Jones's first-ever showcase for the high-end label's Spring 2021 couture collection during Paris Fashion Week last week.

And the 'Ghost' star - who rocked a plunging off-the-shoulder jacket, matching trousers and statement earrings - spilled that she and her 29-year-old daughter, Scout, had a "slumber party" with model Cara Delevingne in their cabin, while she insisted they were all "COVID safe" and praised Air France for the cleanliness of their planes.

Appearing on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series ‘#NoFilterWithNaomi’, Demi said: "I felt special for me … it felt very magical. It was extremely memorable. It really was an honour.

In fact it was my daughter Scout and the only other person in the cabin we were in was Cara Delevingne. It was literally like a slumber party … we were all COVID safe!"

The 58-year-old star - who also has Rumer, 32, and Tallulah, 27, with second husband Bruce Willis - added: "I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had. It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us … it was really a blessing.”

Over the weekend, Demi shared a snap of her and her daughter in their cabin getting prepared with face masks on.

She captioned the professional photograph: "Pre-show prep.”

For the full Demi interview head to Naomi’s official YouTube channel.