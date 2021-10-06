Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis were among those in attendance at the Love Brings Love fashion show in honour of the late Alber Elbaz.

The acclaimed designer died in Paris, aged 59, from COVID-19 in April, and on Tuesday night (05.10.21), Paris Fashion Week drew to a close with a spectacular showcase in homage to the AZ Factory founder.

The likes of Raf Simons, Jean Paul Gaultier, Rick Owens, and Stella Mccartney created one-off looks for the event at Le Carreau Du Temple.

And among the star-studded audience was the 58-year-old 'Ghost' star and her 30-year-old actress daughter, who were dressed in Stella McCartney.

It marked AZ Factory's first-ever Paris Fashion Week show and featured a sustainable fleece material created from organic cotton and seaweed.

The former Lanvin creative director - who launched AZ in 2019 - had worked on the collection prior to his death.

On the role of a fashion designer, Alber said in 2015: “We designers, we started as couturiers, asking: ‘What do women want? What do women need? What can I do for a woman to make her life better and easier? How can I make a woman more beautiful?’”

And this was confirmed to be the case by Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, who once said: "Alber's dresses for Lanvin are the only ones that when I wear them, I feel like myself, or even a better version of her."

During his storied career, Alber created red carpet looks of A-listers such as Beyonce, Michelle Obama, and Kim Kardashian West.

Paying tribute to the designer following the sad news of his death, Kim said: "Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold on to that memory forever.”