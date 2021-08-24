Artist:
Song title: Melon Cake
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Demi Lovato is finally doing things their way as they release a video for their empowering album track 'Melon Cake'. Sick of being "pulled in all directions",  made "Barbie sized" and deprived of chocolate, Demi Lovato is ditching the 'Melon Cake' on their birthday as they take back control. The 'Melon Cake' that Demi Lovato is referring to is one that they used to be presented with on their birthday; ostensibly a water melon topped with fat-free cream given as a substitute for real cake in an effort to control their weight. 

Speaking last year about eventually being given an actual cake by current manager Scooter Braun, Demi said, "I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey. I think at some point it becomes dangerous to try to control someone's food when they're in recovery from an eating disorder." 

Lovato's latest video accompanies the track taken from their recent comeback album, 'Dancing With The Devil...The Art Of Starting Over', released in April this year. After years of struggle Lovato finally revealed, in vivid detail, the facts surrounding their earlier years of touring and recording as well as many personal details about their sexuality, mental health and drug abuse. Their near fatal overdose in 2018 served to reset the singer's outlook as they began their long road to recovery; a recovery that included sharing the unflinching revelations revealed in a four part YouTube documentary that aired just before their album was released.

The release of Demi's latest video coincided with the hugely popular singer celebrating their 29th birthday just days earlier. After taking a vacation in the Maldives, Lovato posted several pictures via Instagram as they splashed around in the Arabian Sea. Wearing a sheer white one-piece swim suit and sunglasses the non-binary singer simply captioned the pics, "Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth, [photos by] @libbykelter".

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Demi Lovato - Melon Cake Video

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The...

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The...

Sam Fischer, Demi Lovato - What...

Demi Lovato - Commander In Chief...

Demi Lovato - I Love Me...

Demi Lovato - Sober Lyric Video

DJ Khaled - I Believe ft....

Demi Lovato - Tell Me You...

Smurfs: The Lost Village