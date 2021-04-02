On the same day that Demi Lovato drops her new album she has also premiered the video for the title track, 'Dancing With The Devil'. The former Disney star, who has been the subject of a recent four part documentary about her life over the last three years, has made a welcome comeback this year.
Lovato, who was at one stage on the verge of taking her last breathe has decided that 2021 is now the time to reveal all about her addictions, her mental health, her experiences within the music business and also her harrowing rape ordeal.
The 'Ok Not To Be Ok' singer last released an album back in September 2017 with 'Tell Me You Love Me' but has been raising her profile once more following a string of single releases, including her recent collaboration with Sam Fischer, 'What Other People Say'. The 28 year old singer and actress from Albuquerque is nothing if not a survivor. Her comeback, which is how many people are viewing it, has seen Lovato wear her heart on her sleeve as she has given a series of candid interviews about her past. The honest and frank revelations are now airing on YouTube under the title, 'Dancing with The Devil' and that title, albeit enhanced, is what Demi has chosen as her album title.
Lovato gave a stirring and standout performance of some of her songs from 'Dancing With The Devil...The Art Of Starting Over' when she sang recently in LA. Her latest single and video features the title track, with the video containing a warning ahead of the film, 'This video contains content depicting addiction, drug use, trauma, and sexual abuse which may be triggering to some." Along with the video script there is also the accompanying advice, "If you or someone you know is in need of support, it’s OK to ask for help" as well as various help line numbers.
The video pulls no punches as Demi sings her heart out, "I told you I was Ok, but I was lying. I was dancing with the Devil, out of control, almost made it to heaven, it was closer than you know. Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul, it's so hard to say no." As the news reader breaks the news of Lovato's suspected heroin overdose the life support machine continues to hold her life in the balance.
Not only are there some terrifically powerful and emotive lyrics here, but Demi Lovato's vocal performance is sensational. Her soulful, expressive delivery coupled with the dramatic visualisation makes for compelling viewing.
