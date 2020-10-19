Demi Lovato addresses her nation's president, Donald Trump, in her powerful politically-charged anthem 'Commander In Chief' which comes alongside an equally poignant video to encourage her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
To help her illustrate the injustices of the world, Demi enlisted a number of people of all shapes and sizes, ages, races, creeds, cultures and abilities to help her spread her message in the video for 'Commander In Chief'.
The track was produced by Finneas and Eren Cannata, and contains lyrics referencing a number of things that Trump has failed to deliver on including racial justice, COVID-19 pandemic relief and LGBTQ+ rights. "Commander in Chief / How does it feel / To still be able to breathe?" She asks the president in the new track. Demi performed the song on piano for the first time at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
This year has been quite the comeback for the 28-year-old, who took to rehab in 2018 to deal with her drug and alcohol issues following a relapse after six years of sobriety.
Now clean, sober and - we hope - a lot happier, Demi has been busy in the studio releasing uplifting tracks such as 'I Love Me', 'Still Have Me', 'I'm Ready' with Sam Smith and 'OK Not to Be OK' with Marshmello for the Hope For The Day suicide prevention movement.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...