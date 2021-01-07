The world reacted in shock and disgust this week in the wake of violent Trump supporters storming the US Capitol to protest Joe Biden's victory. Perhaps the most shocking thing about the whole situation though is anybody's ability to trivialise such a serious matter, whether intentionally or not, but it seems Demi Lovato has still managed to do just that.

The 28-year-old announced that she was writing new music following the Washington DC riots, which seems a remarkably frivolous reaction to the calamity whether she intends it as a philanthropic action or not.

"My heart is broken", she wrote on Twitter. "It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country... THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F***ING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

"I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy", she added, along with the hashtag #impeachtrumptonight.

There's nothing funny at all about this whole situation, and yet the way her exasperated followers reacted to her announcement are nothing short of entertaining.

this is what demi lovato thinks she’s doing

The more amusing of the responses came in the form of speculation as to what ridiculous rhymes the singer would come up with, especially following her last single which was the politically-charged Commander in Chief written all about the 2020 US presidential election.

The memes were even better, with sarcastic users using Demi Lovato captions for clips of Wonder Woman, Supernanny, Usher and Camp Rock among others to describe her journey to the studio.

*Not one single person at all*



Then there are the more serious suggestions that Demi should instead silently donate her millions towards those affected by the situation, such as innocent casualties as well as business-owners and employees that may have been caught in the chaos. It's difficult to be certain of the extent of collateral damage at this stage, but it's certainly a likely consequence.

Demi Lovato is yet to respond to the backlash resulting from her announcement about new music, but at this stage it's going to be pretty difficult to ignore. We certainly hope for her sake that she releases a response before she releases her brand new song though.