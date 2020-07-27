Demi Lovato still can't believe she's engaged.

The 'Anyone' singer's fiancé Max Ehrich popped the question last week, but the happy news still hasn't quite sunk in yet, as Demi says she's still ''soaking it all up''.

Posting photos on Instagram of the exact moment Max got down on one knee, Demi wrote: ''Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich (sic)''

And Max, 29, is also still ''floating'' on cloud nine almost a week after their engagement.

Posting the same photos on his own account, he wrote: ''''Crash Into Me'' by @davematthewsband was playin. still floating. love you more each and every second @ddlovato (sic)''

Meanwhile, Demi's mother , Dianna De La Garza, has revealed the 27-year-old singer and actress always knew Max would be the man she'd marry because he's ''her person''.

Dianna wrote on social media: ''Welcome @maxehrich into our crazy, loving family... @ddlovato told me after the first few days with you, 'I'm gonna marry this one, Momma!' Becuz she knew she'd found her person. I couldn't be happier that you both found each other. You fit perfectly in our family. Congrats to both of you!! (sic)''

And the actor responded: ''Over the moon to be a part of it, Love you!!! (sic)''

In Demi's announcement, she gushed that she's ''honoured to accept'' Max's hand in marriage.

The 'Tell Me You Love Me' hitmaker admitted she has ''never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life'' since her parents and declared she is ''officially going to be someone else's partner''.

Demi also hinted that she and her now-fiancé are keen to ''start a family''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

''To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner.''

She added: ''@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

''It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! (sic)''