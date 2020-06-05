Demi Lovato thinks it's important to remember ''we can all create change in different ways''.

The 27-year-old pop star has taken to her Instagram account to repost an image of a ''Social Change Ecosytem'', which she hopes will help her followers to find their own role in ''how to create change'' amid protests in the US.

Alongside the image - which was previously posted by Demi's showbiz pal Lauren Jauregui - she wrote: ''My friend @laurenjauregui just posted this.. (made by @buildingmovementproject & @deepaviyer) I I find it so helpful especially in a time where we're all trying to find our own roles in how to create change. It's important to remember we can all create change in different ways, as long as we're doing our best. Here's a guide to help find your role incase your struggling to find your journey in all this. #blacklivesmatter (sic)''

Lauren, 23, has been outspoken on social media since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But she recently announced plans to take a break from Instagram in order to find more ''impactful'' ways of campaigning for justice.

The former Fifth Harmony star explained: ''I'm gonna be taking a step back from social media to truly organize in real life and get a grip on what my role in this fight truly is.

''I've been trying to keep people updated but honestly I'm making myself sick with the lack of balance. (sic)''

Although Lauren's enthusiasm for the cause remains as strong as ever, she thinks the time has come for her to take a break from Instagram.

She said: ''Im not going to disappear, I'm not going to back down, I'm just taking a step back and reintroducing balance into my life so I don't burn out and can actually do something impactful instead of come on here all frustrated and angry.

''I love each and every one of you and I hope you also find balance and incorporate ways to keep your mental health in check at this time, it's intense and that's ok (sic)''