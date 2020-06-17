Demi Lovato stayed in a $2,500-a-night ''invisible house'' on her romantic break with her boyfriend.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker and Max Ehrich enjoyed a long weekend in Joshua Tree National Park in California, and according to TMZ, they stayed in the famous vacation abode, which has a mirrored glass exterior that reflects its surroundings, making it appear as if the steel-clad property disappears into the desert.

The 5,500 sq-ft space features four bedrooms, each with sliding glass doors opening out, a 100ft swimming pool and a movie projection screen.

Demi took to Instagram to reflect on her ''amazing weekend'' in the ''magical desert''.

She wrote: ''Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you (sic)''

However, the couple weren't completely alone as Demi also gave a shout out to security specialist Lyndan Coleman.

She added on her caption: ''p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock (sic)''

Max had an equally great time on the trip.

He replied: ''I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again [heart emoji] what a weekend (sic)''

Meanwhile, Demi recently admitted she's ''really used'' to self-isolation because of her time in rehab.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker spent time in a rehabilitation facility after her overdose and admitted lockdown life during the coronavirus pandemic is pretty similar.

She said: ''What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognised, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways.

''I'm a homebody. I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment.

''I was like, 'This just feels like rehab.' You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious.''