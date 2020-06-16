Demi Lovato has finally managed to sell her Hollywood Hills home where she suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, at a loss.
Demi Lovato has sold her Hollywood Hills home at a loss for $8.25 million.
The 27-year-old pop star put the 5,600 sq ft mansion up for sale, having bought the house in September 2016 for $8.3 million.
And now, records show she has finally managed to sell the property, but at a significant loss.
The 'I'm Ready' singer had originally asked for $9.495 million for the mansion where she suffered a near-fatal overdose in July 2018, but she dropped the price to $8.995 million in 2019.
The luxurious abode boasts seven bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and offers views of the mountainous Laurel Canyon neighbourhood.
The spectacular property also features a games room and a wet bar.
Meanwhile, Demi recently admitted she's ''really used'' to self-isolation because of her time in rehab.
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker spent time in a rehabilitation facility after her overdose and admitted lockdown life during the coronavirus pandemic is pretty similar.
She said: ''What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognised, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways.
''I'm a homebody. I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment.
''I was like, 'This just feels like rehab.' You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious.''
