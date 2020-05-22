Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich has been hoping to land a date with the singer for almost a decade.
Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich has been hoping to land a date with the singer for almost a decade.
The 'Anyone' singer began dating the 28-year-old actor earlier this year, but she has now revealed her new beau as had a crush on her since at least 2011, as he previously tweeted his desire to go on a date with her.
Demi resurfaced a tweet from Max posted nine years ago, which read: ''All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant.... (sic)''
And after posting the tweet on her Instagram Story, she wrote: ''@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation (sic)''
The couple are no strangers to gushing over one another on social media, as earlier this month, the 27-year-old singer insisted she was ''really happy'' with her new beau, after the pair appeared together in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new quarantine song, 'Stuck With U'.
Sharing a video clip from the video of her kissing her boyfriend, she wrote on Instagram: ''Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... #stuckwithu (sic)''
But Demi - who has previously dated the likes of Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama - recently said she's learned to be more coy when it comes to discussing her relationships.
She explained: ''I kind of learned my lesson a little bit with talking about relationships. I would love to gush and explain more, but I just think it's best to keep things to myself.''
And the new romance already has the approval of Demi's friend Sam Smith, after the pair collaborated on their new song 'I'm Ready'.
Demi said: ''You know, anybody who meets Sam would be someone that would be very important to me - I wouldn't just, like, introduce just anybody to Sam.''
