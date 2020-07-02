Demi Lovato is in mourning after her grandfather, Perry, passed away, and the singer-and-actress feels ''hurt'' she won't be able to say goodbye to him with a ''proper funeral for a while'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Demi Lovato has paid tribute to her grandfather following his death.
The 27-year-old singer-and-actress took to Instagram to reveal her grandpa Perry had passed away on Wednesday (01.07.20), and the star feels ''hurt'' she won't be able to say goodbye to him with a ''proper funeral for a while'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote: ''Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning. He's been sick for a couple years now so although I'm relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won't get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that's the reality during this pandemic. This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher's I've ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God. I love you Grandpa. I'm sorry we didn't take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you. (sic)''
Demi's boyfriend Max Ehrich supported her by sharing a prayer and heart emoji on her post, and her mother Dianna De La Garza commented: ''Our memories with him are better than pictures. #RIP Chief (sic)''
Dianna also took to her own Instagram page to pay tribute to her father, admitting she will love him ''forever''.
She wrote: ''Sure am gonna miss you, Chief. I'm broken-hearted but happy that you're no longer suffering here on earth. You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I'll love you forever. (sic)''
