Demi Lovato is ''reprogramming'' her approach to body image.

The 28-year-old singer - who announced her engagement to Max Ehrich in July - has revealed she is reevaluating the way she looks at her body after finding the ''most loving'' man in the 29-year-old actor.

Amid a series of text messages between herself and Max, Demi sent a selfie as she was getting her hair done.

The pop star - who shared the messages on her Instagram Stories - wrote: ''I love you and ignore my double chin.''

And Max responded: ''I love every part of you baby. (sic)''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker subsequently wrote on Instagram: ''Don't mind me -- just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiance @maxehrich. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Demi previously revealed she fell in love with Max instantaneously.

She wrote on Twitter in July: ''When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ''little partner'' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner.

''@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all

''You never pressure me to be anything other than myself.And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby (sic)''