Demi Lovato has reflected on two years since her ''miracle day''.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker was rushed to hospital two years ago after a suspected drug overdose but she insists she is now doing better and feels ''free of her demons''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr's at Cedar's Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it's not just because I fell in love (Although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. (sic)''

And Demi has learned how to cope with things that bring her down and she has been trying so hard to love herself first.

She added: ''Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey.. I love you all. (sic)''